Best in 2022: Smartphones with the best battery backup this year

There are best phones that come with the best features, but what are you going to do with a phone with all the best stuff, if it doesn't have the best battery life? That's why, while choosing your next phone, you should always ensure that the device features a solid battery with great endurance. But, which were the smartphones of 2022 with the best battery backup? We have compiled a list of the best smartphones of the year, which had fantastic battery backup. The list includes Asus ROG Phone 6, iPhone 14 Plus, and three more.

1. Asus ROG Phone 6

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is not only the most feature-packed phone of 2022, but it is also a phone that's a gamer's dream. This phone is literally packed to the gills, with features such as a 165Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM and, of course, a large 6,000mAh battery.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is the only true blue flagship phone featuring a large 6,000mAh battery, and also probably, the phone with the best endurance in 2022. Yes, the big battery does make the phone a bit bulky, but, the good part is that you can push the phone to its limit, and the battery won't run out on you. In fact, the phone is also among the best when it comes to thermal management. Additionally, you also get 66W charging support, the brick is supplied in the box, and given the size of the battery, it takes about 60 minutes to fully top-up, which is totally acceptable.

2. iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhones have never really been battery champs, but things changed last year after the iPhone 13 Pro Max delivered exceptional battery life. Now, a similar sort of performance was also expected out of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but ultimately, the device did not deliver. However, this year, another big iPhone delivered in terms of battery life, and it delivered even better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. We are talking about the iPhone 14 Plus.

Now, the iPhone 14 Plus, despite having similar kind of battery specifications as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is one helluva battery champ. And despite featuring a smaller battery size than the ROG Phone 6, i.e. a 4,323mAh battery under the hood, delivers phenomenal battery life, partly because of iOS's software optimisation as well. Of course, we wished the charging times could've been faster, but yeah, once the phone is fully charged, there's no stopping the iPhone 14 Plus.

3. Redmi K50i

The Redmi K50i sets a solid benchmark in the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment and is definitely a great option for performance-driven users. So, like many phones in this price segment, the Redmi K50i features a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and there's support for 67W fast charging as well. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi K50i include a 144Hz fast refresh rate screen, loads of RAM and a Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. Pair this with liquid cooling, superb software optimisation, great thermals and, of course, the 5,000mAh cell - what you get here is excellent endurance on the Redmi K50i. Moreover, the 67W fast charging also ensures that you can fully charge this phone from 0 to 100% in just about 45 minutes.

4. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is that phone on the list, which holds a special place in my heart, because, this is one of the phones to be released this year, that I have used as my primary phone for a good duration, and even now, I have again started using it again as my secondary device, thus replacing my iPhone 13 Pro in the process.

Now, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic phone and features a large 5,000mAh battery, which not only promises great endurance but also delivers on the promise. For instance, with heavy usage also, you can still last a day with this phone on a single charge. And, just in case you are not able to, you can always charge it rapidly using the 80W charger supplied in the box. Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a chipset notorious for heating, but thanks to the 5-layer cooling system inside the OnePlus 10 Pro, thermal management is great, and the phone runs cool and smooth.

5. Poco M4 5G

Folks who have been eyeing a budget smartphone this year didn't see many options coming out. Partly the reason for this was the rising cost of components, because of which the average selling price of phones has increased. And this is why the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment can be considered as the new budget category. That said, the Poco M4 5G was released this year in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, and the phone did not disappoint.

The Poco M4 5G features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and because this is an entry-level device, there's only so much you can do to push this phone to its limit. And so, once you charge this phone and start using it, be assured that you can push it to its limit, and it won't run out of juice. With moderate usage, expect this phone to last at least two days on a single charge. However, charging speeds are set at 18W, and while, fortunately, you do get the charger in the box, the charging times themselves could've been faster. But again, for the price of this phone, there's nothing much to complain about here.