Best in 2022: Top recommended smartphones for under Rs 35,000 in India

One of India's most popular price segments is the sub-Rs 35,000 category. In this price range, several phone manufacturers concentrate on providing superb upper-mid-range devices with top-of-the-line features. This year, from the Nothing Phone 1, a device that arguably offers a truly distinct design like no other to the likes of the Pixel 6a, a phone that provides flagship-grade camera prowess without costing as much as a flagship, saw a bunch of excellent releases in the sub-Rs 35,000 price segment.

However, not all smartphones can be called the best. That title is reserved for a select few. This is why you are in the right place if you're seeking a solid smartphone for under Rs 35,000 in India. We have curated a list of the top 5 smartphones of 2022 in the sub-Rs 35,000 price segment, that are absolutely worth checking out.

### 1. Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 would be a clear winner if the best phone crown of the year were to be determined by design. But it is not just the looks that make the Nothing Phone 1 special. In fact, along with good looks, the Nothing Phone 1 also has promising hardware and software. This phone features the tried and tested Snapdragon 778G chipset, and this SoC ensures a fast and snappy day-to-day performance. You also get a superior ISP with the Snapdragon 778G chip, that lets you capture some of the best photos and videos from a phone that costs under Rs 35,000.

The Nothing Phone 1 is offered in two colours — White and Black. The base variant of the phone is priced at Rs 32,999, i.e. for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, but do note, you can only get the black colour in the base variant. If you want the white, you'd have to go a notch up and get the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, which is priced at Rs 34,999. Finally, the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is currently available for Rs 37,999.

### 2. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a, which was first released at a price of about Rs 44,000, has benefited from numerous sales and discounts over the past few months as a result of the holiday season. The good news is that the Pixel 6a has settled for a considerably lower price now that the sale period is over. In fact, the Pixel 6a is one of the affordable options in this best phones list for under Rs 35,000, which offers tremendous bang for the buck.

The Google Pixel 6a is a scaled-down version of the premium Pixel 6 flagship series. But to be honest, it doesn't feel fair to call this phone a scaled-down version of the Pixel 6, because the Pixel 6a has the identical Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also, with the exception of the 60Hz display, you get a similar sort of flagship-level camera, clean Android OS software, and a responsive overall experience.

The Google Pixel 6a with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is presently retailing for Rs 30,999 on Flipkart.

### 3. Xiaomi 11T Pro

Not everyone is a fan of stock Android. You may be someone who prefers a software experience with lots of features. In that case, you might want to check out the Xiaomi 11T Pro. And honestly, the sub-Rs 35,000 price category of 2022 cannot be complete without the inclusion of this smartphone.

Some of the key selling points of Xiaomi 11T Pro include its premium design, excellent camera performance, stunning AMOLED display, and exceptional raw power provided by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone's 120W rapid charging technology is also one of the fastest we've tested in 2022. So, if you're looking for a new phone for less than Rs 35,000, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is undoubtedly a device that merits your attention.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is offered in three different variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, which places it right on the edge of the sub-Rs 35,000 range. Those who'd prefer more storage and RAM can either go for the mid-variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is available for Rs 36,999. Or the top-tier variant, i.e. 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, priced at Rs 38,999.

### 4. iQOO Neo 6

The iQoo Neo 6 is again a solid sub-Rs 35,000 smartphone, and actually, a decent substitute for the Xiaomi 11T Pro, if you are not a big fan of MIUI but you still want a feature-loaded software experience. Additionally, the Neo 6's performance is also essentially the same as the 11T Pro. However, in terms of charging speeds, you only get 80W speeds versus 120W charging speeds on Xiaomi. Mind you, 80W charging is still a lot faster.

Apart from this, we also noted during our review, that the iQoo Neo 6's camera system is fairly good and is capable of taking detailed photos in a variety of lighting conditions. The software's AI in the camera also does a good job of enhancing the skin tone in low light, which is a limitation seen on many Android phones. Moreover, if gaming and long battery life are your top priorities, the iQOO Neo 6 is one of the best smartphones to come out in 2022 on this budget.

The iQoo Neo 6 5G price in India is set at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, there's also a top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that sells for Rs 33,999.

### 5. OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 in India. And, of course, the Nord 2T is not a total redesign of the Nord 2, but the little additions and tweaking here and there, make it a well-rounded package over its predecessor.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Nord 2T packs all the bells and whistles. There's a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a relatively large 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and the beloved OxygenOS software. And that is where the phone's actual advantage lies — its software. OxygenOS essentially offers a clean and snappy Android experience, with all the necessary features that one would need, without any ads or spam notifications. And of course, even in terms of performance, the Nord 2T can handle any sort of day-to-day task with ease.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India is set at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. But, there's also a top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for those who want more. The top variant is priced at Rs 33,999.