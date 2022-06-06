Best Jio, Airtel and Vi recharge plans under Rs 500 with unlimited benefits

Jio, Airtel, and Vi have a lot of prepaid recharge plans at different price points to make it easier for customers to buy a good enough plan as per their budget. If your budget is under Rs 500, then you can check out some of the below-mentioned prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These are the latest recharge plans that offer unlimited benefits.

Jio in 2022: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Rs 499 is one of the most popular plans from Reliance Jio. It comes with one year of Disney+ Hostar subscription, 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 28 days. Users also get complimentary access to JioTV and JioCinema apps that one gets with all the Jio prepaid recharge plans.

If you don't want Disney+ Hostar subscription, then you can check out the Rs 299 prepaid Jio pack. You will also save some money on that. The benefits are the same and you get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with this pack too, for 28 days.

If you can manage with less data and want more validity period, then you can buy the Rs 479 prepaid Jio plan. It includes 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls with a validity period of 56 days. There is no OTT benefit on this pack.

Airtel in 2022: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Airtel has a Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan that includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan also offers 3 months of Apollo membership, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, and other benefits. This prepaid plan will remain valid for 28 days.

There is also a Rs 479 prepaid pack that includes 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, 3 months of Apollo membership, and more. The plan will remain valid for 56 days once you purchase it.

Vi in 2022: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Vi offers prepaid plans that are almost similar to Reliance Jio. There is a Rs 499 prepaid plan from Vi that includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 2GB of data on a daily basis, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Customers also get free data between 12:00AM and 6:00AM. There is also a weekend data roll-over facility, which basically means your mid-week's data gets carried forwarded to Saturday and Sunday if you haven't used it. The official app of Vi also shows that one will also get up to 2GB of additional data at no extra cost.

There is also a Rs 299 prepaid Vi pack with similar benefits with a slight change. It includes only 1.5GB of daily data. The rest of the benefits are the same, including unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and more. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

