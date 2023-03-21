Best Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans with 84 days validity in 2023: Full list, and benefits

Jio, Airtel and Vi offer a range of prepaid recharge plans to cater to different requirements of their customers. From affordable recharges to annual plans or plans with OTT benefits, there is an option for everyone. One of the most popular recharge plans among users of all three telecom operators is the 84-day validity pack.

Designed for users who do not want to deal with monthly recharge headaches but are also unwilling to commit to annual recharge plans, the 84-day validity plan offers nearly half a year of validity. Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer 84-day validity plans with calling, data, SMS, and additional benefits.

Let's take a look at all the available 84-day validity plans provided by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Jio prepaid plans with 84-day validity

Jio Rs. 666 plan: This plan offers 126GB of total data with a 1.5GB daily cap. Users get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan also provides unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Jio Rs. 719 plan: Under this plan, users receive unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps, and 168GB of total data with a 2GB daily data limit and 5G access.

Jio Rs. 1199 plan: With this plan, users receive 3GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps. This plan is also included in the Jio 5G offer.

Airtel prepaid plans with 84-day validity

Airtel Rs. 455 plan: With this plan, users get unlimited calling, 6GB of total data, 900 SMS, and additional benefits of Apollo Circle, FASTag cashback, Hellotunes, and Wynk.

Airtel Rs. 719 plan: This plan provides 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a free 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile on recharge from the Airtel App and web. However, if you reside in an Airtel 5G coverage area, you can enjoy unlimited 5G internet without a daily cap.

Airtel Rs. 839 plan: This plan also offers unlimited 5G internet to users in Airtel 5G-enabled cities. However, for the remaining users, this plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and added benefits like a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel Rs. 999 plan: Airtel users can use unlimited 5G data on 5G-enabled phones without a data cap. However, for other users, Airtel provides 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a free membership to Amazon Prime and more benefits.

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with 84-day validity

Vi Rs. 719 plan: This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and added benefits.

Vi Rs. 839 plan: Under this pack, Vi offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and added benefits like weekend data rollover, binge all night, and more.

Vi Rs. 1066 plan: This pack offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and added benefits like wee