Best Jio plans under Rs 500 in March 2023: Full list of plans, benefits and other details

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of mobile recharge plans to choose from, catering the diverse needs of its users. From annual plans to monthly and even short data top ups, Jio has something for everyone. So for users who are looking for an affordable Jio prepaid plan that too under budget of Rs 500, then there's an entire list for you. Under its offering, Jio provides high-speed data, unlimited calling, and other benefits bundled together.

Let's take a closer look at the best Jio plans under Rs 500 that you can consider for your next mobile prepaid recharge.

Jio plans under Rs 500: Full list

Jio Rs 119 plan: This plan offers 14 days validity and includes 1.5GB daily data limit, unlimited calling, 300 SMS and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 149 plan: With 20 days pack validity, Jio offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 179 plan: This pack includes 1GB daily data quota, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps for 24 days.

Jio Rs 199 plan: With 23 days validity this plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 209 plan: Users get 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio app benefits for 28 days.

Jio Rs 239 plan: This plan offers benefits of 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps clubbed together with 28 days pack validity.

Jio Rs 249 plan:This plan comes under Jio Welcome offer for 5G and offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps for 23 days.

Jio Rs 259 plan: This plan offers 1 calendar month validity offering 1.5gb daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Jio apps and also comes under Jio 5G Welcome offer. Eligible Jio users can enjoy unlimited 5G data on this active pack validity.

Jio Rs 296 plan: This plan was introduced last year under Jio Freedom plans and offers 25GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 30 days.

Jio Rs 299 plan: This is one of the bestselling plans listed under Jio's prepaid recharge plan category. With this pack the telecom operator offers 2GB daily data limit, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps with 28 days pack validity.

Jio Rs 349 plan: This is another best selling prepaid plan by Jio and offers 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps for 30 days.

Jio Rs 419 plan: Under this plan Jio users get 3GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps for 28 days.

Jio Rs 479 plan: Users get 1.5GB daily internet data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps with this prepaid plan.