Best Jio plans under Rs 500 offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB daily data with prepaid plans under Rs 500. The telecom operator has also clubbed added benefits including OTT subscription, unlimited calling and more. If you are also looking for pocket-friendly prepaid recharges offering unlimited internet and an abundant daily data limit then you can consider these plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 533.

Let's take a detailed look at Jio prepaid plans that offer 2GB daily data under Rs 500.



Jio plans with 2GB daily data limit under Rs 500

Rs 249 Plan: This prepaid plan comes with a total data of 46GB with 2GB daily data limit. It also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to Jio apps including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. Everything clubbed with a validity of 23 days.

Rs 299 Plan: This is one of the best-selling prepaid plans under Rs 500. It offers total data of 56GB with 2GB daily data limit with a 28 day validity. It also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Rs 533 Plan: This prepaid plan exceeds the Rs 500 mark a bit but offers 112GB of total data with 2GB per day daily limit. Along with that, the plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. Everything with a longer validity of 56 days.

Not just Jio, telecom operators like Airtel and Vi are also offering prepaid plans under Rs 500 with a daily data limit of 2GB and more.

Airtel offers a 2GB daily data limit under Rs 500 with five prepaid plans priced at Rs 179, Rs 319, Rs 359, Rs399 and Rs 499. These plans offer several other benefits, including unlimited calls, OTT subscriptions and a lot more. On the other hand, Vodafone idea offers three prepaid plans with a 2GB daily data limit and more under Rs 500, priced at Rs 359, Rs 399 and Rs 499.