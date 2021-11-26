Best laptop deals for Black Friday shoppers include HP Envy, Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and Acer Swift 5

If you are working from home or even starting out with your college, a laptop may be one of the things of high importance right now. Well, you can buy one anytime from either a brick-and-mortar store or from a shopping website, but waiting for the right time pays. That time is here as Black Friday is upon us. There is a wide range of laptops that are now available at discounts, so you can consider buying one now.

I know finding the perfect laptop for your needs may seem daunting, if not all confusing. And with these deals, it is a task. Do not worry. We have sifted through the deals to list the ones that have a good discount and will be worth your money. These laptops are from different price ranges, so everyone can find one for themselves.

Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 is a powerhouse, thanks to the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a 14-inch 4K display that will make everything look a lot more attractive. It is available for $950, which is Rs 73,173 in India, on Amazon right now. This is after a discount of $350. You can order it for an Indian address. However, there is a shipping cost that you will have to pay.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

If you are not a heavy PC user and want it for light internet browsing and watching movies, you can go for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It is a Chromebook, which means you will be able to install Android apps on it. The laptop has a 10.1-inch screen but it is enough for your work. The laptop has a MediaTek Helio P60T processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMCP SSD. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for $229 on Amazon, which translates to Rs 24,647 in India excluding the shipping costs.

HP Envy

HP Envy range of laptops is one of the best you can find on the market. The HP Envy has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 13.3-inch display and a 13-hour battery life. The HP Envy is available for $599 (roughly Rs 45,000), down from $699, on Walmart, but you cannot get it shipped to India directly. The only solution is to ask someone living in the US to buy it for you.

Razer Book 13

Razer does not sell its laptops in India yet, so buying from the US is not a bad idea. In the Black Friday sale, Amazon is selling the Razer Book 13 for $1,500 and it includes a discount of $200. Seeing this deal in India will show a price of Rs 1,15,537 excluding the shipping cost. It is an expensive laptop but worth the money if you are a pro gamer. The Razer Book 13 has a 13.4-inch 4K display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and Spatial Audio support on speakers.