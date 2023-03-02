Best Reliance Jio plans with 2GB data per day in March 2023: Full list of plans, benefits

Reliance Jio offers 2GB daily data plans which include high, speed data, calling, SMS benefits. These 2GB daily data plans are perfect for Jio prepaid users who are looking for unlimited internet without worrying about the daily data limit. Additionally, all the plans come under the Jio 5G Welcome offers. Which means, if you have one of these plans as your active recharge pack, then you can use the 5G network available in your area.

Additionally, these plans also have other benefits including unlimited calling, free subscription to OTT platforms, Jio cloud, Jio security, and more to add more value. Let's take a closer look at all the available Jio prepaid plans offering 2GB of data and extract benefits in March 2023.

Jio plans with 2GB data per day

Rs 249 plan: With the validity of 23 days, this plan offers 2GB daily internet pack with total data of 46GB. Post that the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. In addition, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day with a subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 299 plan: Listed as the best selling plan under the category, Jio offers 2GB data per with 28 days validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and others.

Rs 533 plan: With the pack validity of 56 days and a total of 112GB, the prepaid plan includes 2 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and others.

Rs 719 plan: This plan offers 2GB data per day and gives 168GB data for 84 days. Users get 2GB daily data with added benefits at the cost of just Rs 240 per month. With unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day the added benefits are the same including a subscription to Jio apps- JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and others.

Rs 2879 plan: The most expensive plan under 2GB daily data listing, this Jio prepaid plan offers as annual validity 365 days with total data of 730GB. Further, the plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and others.

Notably, Jio has scrapped two plans from this category, i.e Rs 799 plan and Rs Rs 1,066 plan. Both the plans offer 56 days and 84 days validity respectively, and were targeted for users who doesn't want monthly recharge plans but also cannot commit to yearly plans.

