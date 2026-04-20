Beware! Fake recruiters are targeting desperate job hunters

Layoff times are quite vulnerable for people affected, and in the midst of searching for a new scammers can around the world get active around the world. Taking advantage of desperate times, fraudsters have now started to target job seekers with smart tactics designed to extract money or personal information.

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The Wall Street Journal started the story of Nick Russell, who was recently laid off by Epic Games last month. The workforce affects over 1000 employees, leaving many actively searching for new opportunities, often making them more visible and vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated recruitment scams.

Russell shared a LinkedIn post about his job search, after which he received plenty of emails regarding a job opportunity. One email offered him a senior role at Blizzard Entertainment that matched his gaming background.

Also read: Tech layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 jobs gone as companies double down on AI

After doing some research, the job itself was real, but he later discovered that the recruiter was a scammer after spotting inconsistencies. The best way to spot a scammer is by spotting the email address, and several times it does not match the company’s official domain.

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In another instance, a scammer used a real recruiter’s identity and also gave explanations before eventually asking for money. Therefore, while signals like layoffs posts and #OpenToWork tags improve discoverability to recruiters, they may simultaneously expose job seekers' identities, making them an easy target for scams.

The report further states that scammers are becoming more convincing day by day by pretending to be real recruiters. They have started to steal real recruiters’ identities by stealing actual resumes, real job openings, and links to genuine profiles on LinkedIn. Sarah Englade, a Houston-based recruiter, told WSJ that she has been impersonated several times.

Also read: Tech layoffs 2026: 'Don't give even...,' says techie who survived 30,000 job cuts at Oracle

Ways you can spot scammers:

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Verify the email domain: Always check the sender's email address. It should match the company’s official domain (e.g., name@company.com).

Beware of money requests: If a recruiter asks for payment for services like "resume revisions," "training fees," or "background checks," it is almost certainly a scam.

Unusual explanations: If a recruiter has pre-prepared, plausible-sounding justifications for unusual behaviour, treat them with scepticism rather than acceptance.

Be cautious about job postings: While #OpenToWork boosts reach but also raises vulnerability to scams.