Beware! these Bluetooth apps on Google Play store can steal your private data

Google Play store is currently listing some malware-containing apps which can steal users' information. But despite running a regular scanning of apps and being notified about the app developers, Google has failed to detect and delete it. Reports suggest that some app developers have deployed Bluetooth-centric apps containing malicious-code. These vulnerable apps run adware campaigns on phones which redirect users to websites under the control of the attackers.

Researchers from Malwarebytes have notified Google about Bluetooth Apps containing a large family of Trojans. They have pointed out that older versions of these Bluetooth centric apps also had similar malware variants of Android/Trojan.HiddenAds. "A family of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB. In total, four apps are listed, and together they have amassed at least one million downloads," cites Malwarebytes in their official post.

Explaining further about the malicious app, the report cites that when a user downloads these apps, the malicious application waits a short while and then automatically opens Chrome and phishing websites. The phishing sites include a variety of contents; some are harmless websites used only to generate pay-per-click, while others are dangerous phishing websites that aim to mislead unsuspecting users. One such website links to phishing pages with adult content that claim the visitor has been infected or has to upgrade.

Here is the list of malicious apps by developer - Mobile apps Group. The apps are available on Google Play Store with the tagline - "Using the smart app, you guarantee a strong and reliable Bluetooth pairing with any device."

Bluetooth Auto Connect

Driver: Bluetooth Wi-Fi, USB

Bluetooth App Sender

Mobile transfer: smart switch



Notably, Google has more than 28 million apps on its Play Store which are routinely scanned for malware and other vulnerabilities. But still Google often fails to catch these malwares. Users are always advised not to download any apps which are suspicious and run malware protection on your phones.