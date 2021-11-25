BGMI 1.7.0 update gets hotfix for the issue that stops players from claiming Mirror World theme

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.7.0 update may be posing a problem for some players and now Krafton has released a hotfix for that. According to some players who took to Twitter to report the issue, the Mirror World lobby theme could not be claimed. The company acknowledged the issue and was quick enough to release a patch for the bug. Players will need to install the hotfix compulsorily if they want the reward to work.

In a blog post, Krafton said that Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to claim the Mirror World lobby theme from November 23, 5.30 am to December 22, 5.29 am. It can be claimed by visiting the Recommended Event Center in the game. A player can claim the reward only once, the developers said, after they have updated the game. You can visit the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android phone or iPhone, respectively, to download and install the update.

BGMI 1.7.0 is one of the biggest upgrades that have arrived to the game since its launch earlier this year. That is because it not only has some game improvements and enhancements, but it also reimagines the game with the League of Legends theme. Krafton and Riot Games partnered recently to introduce League of Legends' four main characters - Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi - into the game to celebrate the release of Arcane on Netflix. The four characters are available in the Mirror World, which you can enter from the main battlefield using a Wind Wall portal. It is available only in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps in the game.

Besides the Mirror World, the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.7.0 update will also bring an event called You'll Never Walk Alone. Players will be able to win Liverpool FC-branded items, including the Liverpool FC parachute, the Liverpool FC backpack and the Liverpool FC jersey. The announcement about the upcoming event follows the strategic partnership between Krafton and Liverpool FC. There will also be a Recall event where you can play with 8 friends and win Recall tokens, which can be exchanged for rewards such as the SCAR-L Malachite permanent item.