BGMI and PUBG maker Krafton launches new game in India, pre-register starts on Google Play and App Store

Krafton, the maker of PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), has launched a new game in India. Dubbed, Road to Valor: Empires, the real-time PvP (player versus player) strategy game is developed by Krafton's subsidiary Dreamotion. The new game is available to pre-register in India on Google Play and Apple App Store. It means the game will be available to download later (expected March 16) for free, but users who pre-registered will get some in-game perks.

In a press release, Krafton notes that Road to Valor: Empires has some India-specific features as well. This includes "full-fledged" Hindi language support to provide an "immersive experience" for the Indian gaming community. The company is also keeping in mind the regional pricing. Some exclusive in-app rewards for Indian users will be available starting at Rs 29.

Speaking about the launch, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in the release, "Indians. With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilisations."

The upcoming Road to Valor: Empires will be different from Krafton's well-known battle royale-style games, PUBG and BGMI. Road to Valor is a PVP strategy game where players can outplay their opponents by creating armies from different factions. The game may look similar to the popular Age of Empires franchise, but here, players can choose mythical characters and beings. Some characters that players can choose from include Athena, Odin, Caeser, and more. The game's official Google Play page notes that Road to Valor: Empires distinguishes itself by its "realist visual art style from other battle games."

There's also going to be an option for players to host custom rooms where they can spectate and enjoy multi-player modes.

As mentioned, Road to Valor: Empires is developed by Dreamotion, which Krafton acquired in 2021. The studio also offers other games in India, like Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valour: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike. Road to Valor: World War II, which was launched in January 2019, has over 3 million downloads worldwide.

Meanwhile, Krafton's popular BGMI and PUBG games remain banned in India over security issues. The company recently launched a new action title for PCs called the Callisto Protocol. Previously, Krafton told India Today Tech that the company will launch a new mobile-specific title -- Defense Derby, created by its subsidiary RisingWings, this year. Defense Derby, created by its subsidiary RisingWings. The game will also offer a real-time PVP mode and players will need to defend the castle by creating a special deck.