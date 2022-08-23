BGMI ban: Krafton blocks Royale Pass purchase after game vanishes from Play store

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) users are unable to buy in-game cash to upgrade the Royale Pass amid the ban on the app. To recall, BGMI was banned by the Indian government in July amid concerns over data security and privacy. The authorities doubt that the India version of PUBG Mobile sends crucial user data to servers outside the country. Krafton, however, claims that BGMI's servers are located in India and Singapore only.

Notably, players who already have access to the game are able to access it. However, they are not able to update the game and are even facing difficulties in purchasing in-game currency (UC) to upgrade the Royale Pass.

Users trying to purchase the UC are shown an error message that reads: "purchase failed, item not found. Please try later". While Krafton is trying to connect with the Indian authorities, it's certain that the company has blocked BGMI Royale Pass purchases in India. No official statement has been released on the royale pass or the update on the ban by the South Korean company. It's also uncertain how long the ban will persist on BGMI.

BGMI Royale Pass purchase block

New cosmetic goodies from BGMI's Royale Pass include the Gilded Flower backpack, the Nightfarer outfit, the Royal Aurum set, the Gold Feather MK47, the Oasis Idol cover, the Street Dance emote, and more. Players can earn these in-game gifts while playing and completing the missions. Given that gamers won't be able to purchase UC, it appears like Krafton has terminated the Royale Pass in India.

Players who already have the UC needed for the Royale Pass are also prohibited from purchasing it because doing so would be unfair to those who hadn't accumulated enough UC prior to the BGMI ban. According to reports, Krafton has made its case to the government and is anticipating that BGMI will soon be revived in India.