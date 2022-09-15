BGMI creator Krafton release first music video by its virtual influencer ANA

Krafton has launched its first digital single "Shine Bright," featuring its virtual influencer ANA. The South Korean game developer introduced its virtual human last month and now has launched her as a music artist. The new music album "Shine Bright" is available across all digital music streaming platforms worldwide. The official music video of the new single by ANA is also available on ANA's official YouTube channel.

ANA is powered by hyperrealism, rigging and deep learning. According to the company, the virtual human ANA is designed to engage a global audience and help establish Krafton's Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Krafton collaborated with Cha Cha Malone, a producer and the co-CEO of the international hip-hop company H1ghr Music for the album. Cha Cha Malone has also recorded the voice of ANA for the song "Shine Bright" with artificial intelligence using cutting-edge deep-learning technologies and voice synthesis.

Cha Cha Malone is also famous for his trademark producer tag, "I Need a Cha Cha Beat, Boy."

"While producing this track, I focused on bringing out ANA's charm and it was really enjoyable working on this project with KRAFTON, I hope ANA is a huge hit among global fans with this digital single release," Cha Cha Malone said.

Krafton developed its virtual influencer ANA through the hyperrealism production technology of Unreal Engine. ANA displays a hyper-realistic appearance such as the baby hairs on her skin, blurring the lines between a digital character and a real human. The face rigging technology used to develop ANA delicately expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles and wrinkles, and enables the natural joint movement across the entire body.