BGMI gets green signal from Indian govt, may relaunch with some changes: Here are all key details

It seems that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) might soon re-launch in India as a decision has been taken by the government to remove the ban on this gaming app, the top officials who are familiar with the matter told News18. In a meeting, the government has reportedly been advised to lift the ban for a limited time period with some changes in BGMI. It could initially remain unbanned on Play Store and App Store for three months.

The cited source claims that the game's developer has agreed to make the required changes to the game and comply with all the government rules. The report explicitly mentions that BGMI has been given a green signal by the Indian government, which suggests that the game could soon return to the country. But, what will be the changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The cited source claims that one of the biggest changes that will be made to the game is the time limit. One won't be able to engage with BGMI in India for 24 hours as there will be some restrictions on hours of playing.

The company has reportedly confirmed to the Indian government that the game won't have blood and its colour will be changed. Earlier, the BGMI offered an option to change the colour of blood from red to blue or green. The latest version will enable this by default.

The government has asked the company to make some more changes, so that people don't get addicted to the game and we don't see reports of suicides. The rest of the details are currently unknown.

Besides, AKOP from Orangutan Gaming, recently anticipated in an Instagram video that BGMI could arrive by mid-2023. He also tipped that Battlegrounds Mobile India will arrive soon, but it will be launched by a new Indian publisher (company). The game will likely be renamed and it won't be available with the same name.

It is important to note that all the above-mentioned details are not officially confirmed by the gaming company or the Indian government. Hence, people are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt. If BGMI is returning, then we should get an official confirmation in the coming weeks or months.

To recall, BGMI was banned in India back in July this year. The app got removed from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The game was blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, which is the same Act under which PUBG Mobile and TikTok were banned around two years ago.