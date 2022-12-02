BGMI-maker Krafton launches Callisto Protocol for PCs and consoles in India

BGMI-maker Krafton has announced the global launch of its new action, The Callisto Protocol, for PCs and gaming consoles. The third-person survival horror by Krafton's subsidiary Striking Distance Studios and the game is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Indian customers can also purchase the game on Steam for Rs 2,499 for the regular version, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 2,999.

Krafton explains that the Callisto Protocol is set on Jupiter's "dead moon" Callisto in 2320, and the game challenges players to survive the horrors of Black Iron Prison and "discover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company." It is essentially a horror sci-fi game, and players will take up the role of Jacob Lee - a Black Iron prisoner.

Speaking about the launch, Glen Schofield, Game Director of The Callisto Protocol and CEO of Striking Distance Studios, said in a release, "The Callisto Protocol blends atmosphere, tension, and brutality to create a tense, visceral thrill ride with amazing performance from our incredible cast. We're excited for players to finally experience it for themselves."

India Today Tech also reported about the launch of the Callisto Protocol globally and in India last month. Krafton also told us about the launch of Defence Derby, a strategy mobile game, early next year. The game is developed by Krafton's Rising Wings.

The BGMI-maker, known for the PUBG franchise globally, wants to expand its portfolio with new titles. The company also hopes to be a global publisher of games and not just a game developer.

"PUBG is our main IP and now we are leaping forward to be a global publisher... he said on the sidelines of G-Star 2022. Aside from these [The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby], we are also watching the marketing for new IPs. We've established more studios, and we are going forward with more titles", Rafael Lim, Head of Publishing at Krafton told India Today Tech on the sidelines of the G-star event in South Korea last month.

Krafton's BGMI remains banned in India, though their PUBG for PC remains available to play in the country.