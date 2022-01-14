BGMI maker Krafton sues Garena, says Free Fire is blatant copy of PUBG

Maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG: New State, and PUBG, Krafton filed a lawsuit on Monday and it dragged big names to the court. In the lawsuit, the developer has accused Garena of copying PUBG: Battlegrounds - the PC version of PUBG Mobile. The lawsuit also mentions Apple and Google for distributing Garena's games through their app stores. And for Google, the accusations go beyond Free Fire's Play Store listing, with Krafton accusing Google of hosting YouTube videos that show gameplay of Garena's games, many posts related to them, and a feature-length Chinese movie that Krafton noted is a blatant dramatisation of Battlegrounds.

Garena has two major games - Free Fire and Free Fire Max, and Krafton is after them for being "blatant" copies of Battlegrounds. Both games are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, along with in-app purchases. Krafton said Garena has earned "hundreds of millions of dollars" from sales made of the two games and, since these payments were made using Apple's and Google's systems, the two companies earned "a substantial amount of revenue from their distribution of Free Fire". Krafton is referring to the 30 per cent commission both Apple and Google charged on each in-app purchase.

"Free Fire and Free Fire Max extensively copy numerous aspects of Battlegrounds, both individually and in combination, including Battlegrounds' copyrighted unique game opening "air drop" feature, the game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armor, and unique objects, locations, and the overall choice of color schemes, materials, and textures," alleged Krafton in the lawsuit. It even gave examples, such as comparing the graphics and elements of Battlegrounds and Free Fire in an image.

The lawsuit, however, has not arrived out of the blue, Krafton said. It said that on December 21, it did its part to inform the concerned parties. For instance, Krafton asked Garena to "immediately stop its exploitation of Free Fire and Free Fire Max," but Garena refused to heed it. Krafton also asked Apple and Google to discontinue the distribution of both of Garena's games on their app stores. And for Google, the request involved the removal of gameplay videos, comments, posts, and the feature-length film that it hosts.

While Krafton accused YouTube of distributing the live-action movie, the director of the movie responded to the allegations against his movie. A tweet by @ZhugeEX reported that the director has denied that his movie is a PUBG movie. I saw the movie, and I agree with Krafton on the part where it mentioned the movie is a "live-action dramatisation of Battlegrounds."

Krafton's concerns are legit because Free Fire and Free Fire Max are putting a serious dent in PUBG: Battlegrounds' earnings because of a similar ecosystem. According to Sensor Tower, Garena Free Fire emerged as the highest-earning app for consecutive months last year. Free Fire earned $1.1 billion in player spending in 2021, which was 48 per cent up from 2020, The Verge said, citing Sensor Tower's data. While PUBG: Battlegrounds and other battle royale games from Krafton are still quite popular globally, Garena Free Fire is famous in Asia, including India, where the game managed to gain traction because PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020 in India.

Sea, the parent company of Garena, told The Verge that the claims made by Krafton in the lawsuit are "groundless". And this means the court trials will be interesting to see.