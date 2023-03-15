BGMI-PUBG maker Krafton launches Road to Valor Empires game in India: How to play, download and more

Krafton India is back with a new mobile strategy game, dubbed Road to Valor: Empires. The new game developed by Krafon subsidiary Dreamotion is available to download for free on Google Play and Apple App Store. Unlike its previous mobile-specific titles such as PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, and players need to build armies and fight battles against online opponents.

The game opened for pre-registration in late February, and Krafton says Road to Valor: Empires clocked over 2.5 lakh hits on app stores. Road to Valor: Empires is also available in other markets, though it has some modifications for Indian players. For instance, Krafton has extended support for Hindi, and there are some India-specific rewards.

In a press release, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn says, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers."

As mentioned, the game is free to download, though players can get a head start with some in-app benefits. The game offers a new starter pack with unique rewards, starting at Rs 29 "to cater to Indian players' preferences."

Krafton says Road to Valor: Empires offers players a blend of action, adventure, and strategy, along with striking graphics. At the start of the round, users will need to choose a faction. The crux of the game is to defend your towers. Players can drag and drop their army based on the troops the opponent is deploying. For instance, you may consider using archers if the opponent has deployed swordsmen. The goal is to drive the opponent away from your tower, since this limits the risks of losing.

The secondary goal is to update your deck to make your army more powerful against opponents. India Today Tech tested the new title on Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Based on the graphics, Road to Valor: Empires may require a moderately powerful phone with a decent SoC (system-on-chip) to run. Meanwhile, Krafton is also planning to launch a new mobile-specific title called Defense Derby, created by its subsidiary RisingWings. Its launch details remain unclear. Krafton's battle-royal games, BGMI and PUBG, remain banned in India due to security reasons.

