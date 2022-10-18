BGMI tipped to launch in India soon, here is everything you need to know

Were you a hardcore fan of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game and got disappointed it was banned in India? Well, there is good news for BGMI fans. The game will reportedly make a return in India soon. Several known personalities have claimed that the game will again be available in India and even leaked the possible timelines for the launch. Here's everything you need to know.

Gaurav Chaudhary, who is better known as Technical Guruji in India, has claimed in his 12th episode of his Weekly Tech Focus YouTube video series that BGMI could return by the end of this year.

"This news (unban date) is my favourite one for today. We all have been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and we finally have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar," he said.

Another popular YouTuber in India's Esports community, Piyush 'Spero' Bathla, also suggested in a video that the game won't arrive before December 2022 and it could again be made available by the year-end. However, AKOP from Orangutan Gaming, is claiming that the game will make a comeback, but this won't happen anytime soon.

In an Instagram live video, the cited source tipped that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched soon, but by a new Indian publisher (company). The game will likely be renamed and it won't be available with the same name. While he was unsure about the launch timeline, he did anticipate that the BGMI could arrive by mid-2023.

While the exact launch date is still officially unknown, all the sources are sure about one thing that Battlegrounds Mobile India will make a return. This is still good news for people who have been waiting for the return of this game. But, since there is still no official confirmation, people are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.

To recall, BGMI was banned in India back in July this year. The app got removed from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The game was blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, which is the same Act under which PUBG Mobile and TikTok were banned around two years ago.