BGMI to relaunch in India soon? here’s everything we know about right now

Krafton released PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) in India back in September 2020. It became one of the top mobile battle royale games in Indiaand was responsible to lift the esports scenario of the country. However, within a year of its launch, the Indian government banned the game along with some other Chinese apps citing national security concerns.

Notably, the South Korea-based Krafton was the developer of PUBG, while the Chinese IT firm Tencent was the publisher and distributor responsible for making PUBG Mobile available in other countries including India. Due to this, PUBG was banned due to its links to India's rival country. However, after months of PUBG Mobile ban, Krafton relaunched the battle royale game with the new name Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in India and Krafton also removed Tencent as the publisher and distributor of BGMI and confirmed the game to be safe and according to guidelines of the Indian government.

The game again took over the esports market but the happiness was short-lived as within a year of its launch the game was again removed from app stores on July 28. The Indian government again raised security concerns and hence the game was removed from virtual store to download. However, the game is still available for players who had it downloaded on their smartphones before the soft ban was imposed. Since then, all eyes are on the relaunch of BGMI or any update regarding the same.

BGMI coming back?

After the ban of BGMI, Krafton also released an official statement and assured that they are solving the ongoing issues with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Speaking to India Today Tech, the company recently confirmed that they are still in talks to bring the game back.

Meanwhile, many YouTubers and known gaming personalities in the last few months announced that BGMI is expected to come back by the end of 2022 or in early 2023. However, when we reached out to Krafton, it said that the company is working with the government for the return of BGMI to India. But still, there is no clarification on the relaunch date.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile maker Krafton shared some good news for Indian fans and confirmed two new games for the Indian market. During our recent visit to the company's office in Seoul, South Korea, Krafton told us that they are planning to launch two games -- The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby early next year. You can read the exclusive here- PUBG and BGMI-maker Krafton to launch 2 new games in India soon.