BGMI urges players to game responsibly with new campaign focused on better game-life balance

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched a new campaign that encourages players to take care of their and their teammates' mental and physical health. Called "Game Responsibly", the campaign revolves around a series of videos that will teach players and parents of underage players different ways to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits. These habits include timed sessions and downtimes that will give players the needed break from continuous gaming.

"We care deeply for our gamers, hence we acted. These changes have been made to ensure responsible gaming practices are adopted by gaming enthusiasts; specially minors," said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton. "It also asserts the integrity and fairness of our business practices of putting community first. Yes, we aim to offer the best entertainment and experiences to our gamers, but at the same time mental and physical health of our players remains one of our top priorities."

Under the "Game Responsibly" campaign, Battlegrounds Mobile India will release informational videos on YouTube from time to time, highlighting existing features of the game that will help players overcome their addiction with the game. The first video, which is now out on YouTube, tackles the problem of continuous gaming, in a "light-hearted manner." The second video will urge players to take breaks and stop looking at their phones all the time. Krafton said it wants to promote a better "game-life balance" among players of Battlegrounds Mobile India with this campaign.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also listed six ways in which it is trying to encourage responsible gaming. These are essentially different features of the game that players can choose to engage with if they think they are addicted to the game and want some help. Krafton's ways include:

Virtual World Warning Message: Just before the game starts, players get a prompt that the game is nothing but a virtual world they are entering. The in-game audio reinforces that this game exists in a virtual world and is not their real life.

OTP Authentication: Every player who is below 18 years of age will need to register a parent or a guardian before they starting with their first play. This registration process requires authentication through an OTP, which will be sent to the registered person's number. After the authentication, the underage players will be allowed to play the game.

Breaktime Reminders: Sometimes, players lose track of time because they are so engrossed in their game. With breaktime reminders, players can get the required downtime. These reminders help them look up from their game and get back to real life, maintaining a healthy game-life balance.

Gameplay Limits: Players below 18 years cannot indulge in gaming for more than 3 hours per day. However, this is subject to age verification that BGMI asks players when they run the game for the first time.

Daily Spend Limits: There is an in-game daily spend limit of Rs 7000 that automatically stops underage players from overspending. This is how parents can keep a track of what their kids are spending on the game on.

Moderated Game Graphics: Battlegrounds Mobile India has moderated in-game graphics "to inculcate a healthy and responsible gaming culture". There is reduced violence and bloodshed in the game, while players can set parameters to keep the language in check.