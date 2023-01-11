BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover says he will gift Mercedes to employees completing 5 years in his new startup

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was one of the investors in Shark Tank India season 1. But now he is back on stage one of building a startup as he gears up to sail the ship of his new company. Announcing the news of his new startup- Third Unicorn, Grover revealed that his new company is solely 'Desi', self-earning capital and open to hiring new recruits. In addition, he is also urging investors to contact him directly if they are interested in investing in his new venture.

Announcing the start of Third Unicorn, Grover posted a small teaser highlighting the framework of his company on LinkedIn. " We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently, "he wrote in his post on the employment-focused social media platform.

Grover further shared a slideshow giving a sneak peek at his new venture and shared how his new company will start with just 50 members. He further asked interested candidates to apply for jobs to get recruited. "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!," he added. Additionally,Grover further promised to give Mercedes to employees who complete five years in Third Unicorn. "Gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai", he said.

Additionally, The former Shark Tank judge also invited inventors to fund if they are intrigued by the new startup idea. However, he further stressed that the company is only looking towards India-based investors and asked venture capitalists to stay away. "VCs-SheC's, please stay away. We use only Desi/Self-earned capital," he noted.

Ashneer is building the Third Unicorn along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. He laid the foundation of this new startup last year on his 40th birthday in June.

In the meantime, Ashneer Grover who was one of the investors in the business reality show Shark Tank India season 1 did not return to the show for the second season amid his legal brawl with BharatPe investors and chief officials. Grover, who was the co-founder and CEO of Sequoia and Ribbit-backed BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover (former head of controls at BharatPe) were asked to step down from their chair last year amid lapses and misdoings during their in corporate governance.