Biggest acquisition in gaming history: Microsoft to buy Activision for about Rs 5 lakh crore

In what will clearly be the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry, Microsoft has confirmed that it will acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. To make the jaw-dropping amount easier to fathom, know that the deal stands worth about Rs 5,12,000 crore or Rupees five lakh twelve thousand crores in Indian currency.

The all-cash deal has been announced by Microsoft today, following which Microsoft's gaming division Xbox and Activision have both announced plans of working together for future games. In its note, Microsoft states that it will become "the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue" once the transaction closes. This will put it right behind Tencent and Sony.

For those unaware, Activision Blizzard is the parent firm of Activision, a US-based video game developer responsible for iconic titles like "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush." Owing to the titles and regular eSports activities conducted by it, Activision is hugely popular among the gaming fraternity.

The company currently has studios around the world and records about 10,000 employees. Post the acquisition, Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard. The company will continue to work as usual, with a focus on accelerating business growth. Reporting of the Activision Blizzard business will be to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

Microsoft says that the deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023. Though it has been approved by the boards of directors of both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, it is subject to customary closing conditions and "completion of regulatory review and Activision Blizzard's shareholder approval."

So what will the acquisition mean for gamers?

Microsoft highlights that it wants to go big on the smartphone gaming segment with Activision Blizzard by its side. It even hints at bringing franchises like "Halo" and "Warcraft" to mobile phones going forward. It relies on Activision's earlier success with mobile games like "Candy Crush" to acquire the mobile gaming segment.

In addition, Microsoft also looks to expand the gaming titles under its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass with the takeover. In a note on the Xbox website, Phil Spencer writes that the company will look to bring "as many Activision Blizzard games" as it can within the two subscription services.

Activision's widely rejoiced franchises will also accelerate Microsoft's plans for Cloud Gaming. It looks to encourage "more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community" using the company's various platforms, which Microsoft will continue to support post the takeover.