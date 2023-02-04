Bill Gates behind Covid-19 outbreak? Microsoft co-founder finally breaks silence over allegations 

When the first cases of coronavirus started to appear, people were quick to form many theories about what caused the virus to spread so rapidly. Out of all the strange conspiracy theories that circulated at that time, the one that took people by surprise was the notion that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was the mastermind behind the coronavirus. Gates, himself, was quite taken aback by what he was hearing about himself. Now, almost two years after the theories started to float about him, Gates has broken his silence over the allegations.

Bill Gates said that he was surprised by some of the things he heard about himself during the covid outbreak. He said that "looking for a boogeyman" who could be blamed for all the wrong that was happening in the world."During the pandemic, there were tens of millions of messages that I intentionally caused it, or I was tracking people. It's true I'm involved with vaccines, but I'm involved with vaccines to save lives," he told journalist Amol Rajan during an interview the BBC published on Thursday.

"I guess people are looking for the 'boogeyman' behind the curtain, the over-simplistic explanation. Malevolence is a lot easier to understand than biology," he added.

Gates joked that he was more targeted than Anthony Fauci, who was the former chief medical advisor to the president of the United States. He further added that he was involved in the vaccination of Covid-19, but had no hands in the Covid-19 outbreak.

Back in 2015, Gates had issued a warning about an infectious virus that could kill over 10 million people. "If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than war," he had said during a TEDx conference. However, when things happened as per Gates' prediction, people were quick to target him for the virus.

The conspiracy theorists alleged that the covid pandemic was Gates's plan to depopulate the world and that vaccinations are way to sterilise the population. Such theories were being spread via the social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and even Instagram. Although the Meta-owned apps did take various measures to curb the spread of fake news, the social media platforms could not completely stop the fake videos from circulating.