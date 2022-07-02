Bill Gates once put height on his CV, in 1974 had no salary demand in job application

Have you wondered what the CVs of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates look like? Well, you may not have to wait anymore. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shared his resume since 1974. Interestingly, he was only eighteen when he wrote the CV. Gates was studying at Harvard when he prepared his resume and listed a couple of personal details like his height and the best bit was that he had no salary demand, no location preference.

Taking to his LinkedIn, Bill Gates shared his first resume with a self-deprecating caption, which read, "Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."

The resume is almost 48 years old now. It was from the time when Gates was in his first year of college at Harvard University. Gates revealed his height on his resume and noted that he did not have any salary demand. His CV also showed that he is open to relocation. His resume also revealed that Gates has taken courses in operating systems structure, database management, computer graphics, and more. Proudly revealing his grades, Gates noted in the CV that he had received an A grade in all the above-mentioned courses he had undertaken.

Gates also mentioned that he is experienced in programming languages such as FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, BASIC, etc. Before founding Microsoft, Gates, who went on to become one of the richest business tycoons in the world, worked as a systems programmer with TRW Systems Group in 1973. He was also the co-leader and co-partner on contract at the Lakeside School, Seattle in 1972, the resume reveals. While Gates was critical of his 48-year-old CV, people on Twitter felt that it was still great. Some noted that even at 18, Gates had achieved a lot more than many could do in their lifetime.

Gates' post also made a lot of people on Twitter and LinkedIn nostalgic. "Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one-page résumé . We should all keep copies of our past résumés to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives," Twitter user Noemi Barrazueta posted. "Considering it a 48 years old résumé, still looks great though!!, another user Msmail wrote.