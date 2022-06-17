Bill Gates replies to Internet Explorer retirement news with COVID-19 conspiracy theory reference

Microsoft recently decided to retire its antiquated Internet Explorer - 27 years after the web browser was introduced. While the company has clarified that the decision to retire the browser was taken to push its new-gen Microsoft Edge, Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has poked fun at its departure with a COVID-19 conspiracy theory. The billionaire philanthropist jokingly remarked that the browser got shut as the world "ran out of microchips".

Gates' comment came after The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah, questioned the Internet Explorer's 'coincidental' death. In a tweet, The Daily Show asked, "Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence?". To this, Gates replied, "I guess we finally ran out of microchips".

Now, we won't deny that this joke is a little confusing, at least to the Indian readers. In case you're wondering, here's what the microchip conspiracy theory entails.

COVID 19 microchip conspiracy theory

In early 2020, when the world was still trying to figure out COVID-19 and the way to go forward, the internet was abuzz with a microchip theory. A rumour basically claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was a cover for a plan to implant trackable microchips through vaccines and that Microsoft co-founder Gates was behind it.

As expected, the former Microsoft executive denied the claims in early 2020.

Goodbye Internet Explorer

Microsoft now wants its Chromium-based browser Edge to rival Google Chrome, which dominates the desktop and app web browser market. Microsoft Edge also aims to offer a friendlier interface for touch-supporting PCs and workstations. If users have set their default browser as Internet Explorer, a software update will change it to Edge. Microsoft adds that the IE icon will remain in the Start Menu, and on the taskbar and desktop (if present), but clicking on any will redirect to Microsoft Edge. The browser is retired for all users on June 15, 2022.

