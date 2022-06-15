Bill Gates says cryptocurrencies and NFTs are based on greater fool theory

Speaking at a recent event related to climate change, billionaire Bill Gates said that NFTs are "100 percent based on greater fool theory". During the event hosted by TechCrunch, Gates said that he prefers investing in assets with tangible outputs like farms or factories or "a company where they make products", but definitely not cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

"I'm not involved in that. I'm not long or short in any of those things," Gates said while suggesting that he is also suspicious of assets designed to "avoid taxation or any sort of government rules." "Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely," Gates further said while referring to the flagship NFT project, Bored Ape Yacht Club.

This surely isn't the first time that Gates has expressed displeasure about investing in cryptocurrencies. During one of the past interviews, Gates expressed worry about regular investors buying Bitcoin mindlessly, especially at the time when the cryptocurrency market could be tanked on the basis of a tweet from Elon Musk or some other prominent faces.

"I do think people get bought into these manias who may not have as much money to spare," Gates said last year. "My general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out," Gates also added.

Compared to 2021, the crypto market has changed dramatically. Well, Gates was probably right and that's because the cryptocurrency market has been tumbling lately. Bitcoin's value has slumped dramatically in the last few weeks. This primarily happened after the collapse of the so-called "stablecoin" Terra last month. Similarly, prices for NFTs have also fallen sharply in the last few weeks or so.

