Bill Gates speaks on Elon Musk's management style, says it is worsening digital polarisation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has offered his views on Elon Musk's management style on Twitter and said that a "seat-of-the-pants" approach is "worsening digital polarisation". He added that Twitter is "stirring things up", not exactly in the best way likely because Musk is taking decisions on his own or by Twitter polls. A "seat-of-the-pants" refers to taking decisions based on judgment and feelings without planning. Musk may have planned some of the features before completing the acquisition in late October, but over the last few weeks, he's been relying on Twitter polls for some key changes. This includes Musk's own future as the Twitter CEO, which users want to be changed.

In an interview with the Financial Express, Gates said that social media platforms need to focus on reducing riots and tackle posts on misinformation such as the safety of vaccines or masks.

When asked about the challenges Twitter is likely facing, he said, "I wish I had the grand answer for this one because it seems more unclear now than even a year ago... I think, certainly, the Twitter situation is stirring things up. That, instead of an objective set of measures done by a broad group of people, you're sort of seeing seat-of-the-pants type activity."

