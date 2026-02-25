BillDesk to acquire Worldline India’s payment businesses to expand omnichannel reach

Digital payments firm BillDesk said on 25 February it has agreed to acquire the India payment businesses of France-based Worldline in a deal aimed at building an integrated platform spanning online, in-store and bank-level payment infrastructure.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, will combine BillDesk’s online payment aggregation network with Worldline India’s bank transaction switching systems and merchant acquiring infrastructure, including point-of-sale terminals and QR acceptance.

Advertisement

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BillDesk, one of India’s largest payment processors for banks, government agencies and enterprises, said the acquisition would help it offer a unified omnichannel payments stack covering digital transactions, recurring mandates, cross-border payments and in-store acceptance across urban and smaller markets.

“The combination brings together large-scale payment aggregation, bank-grade transaction switching, and omnichannel merchant acquiring within a single, unified platform,” the company said.

Worldline India’s business includes payment aggregation services and widely deployed switching technology used by banks to route card transactions, as well as physical acceptance infrastructure across merchants.

BillDesk co-founder M N Srinivasu said the deal is a long-term bet on India’s expanding digital payments market.

“This transaction is a forward-looking investment in India’s payments ecosystem,” Srinivasu said. “It strengthens our ability to deliver a more connected and scalable payments experience for banks, enterprises and merchants, while supporting digital adoption across markets and segments.”

Advertisement

The acquisition will also expand BillDesk’s reach into additional regional markets and deepen its presence among small and mid-sized merchants.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas served as legal counsel to BillDesk, while EY acted as diligence advisor on the transaction.