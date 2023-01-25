Ever since Open AI made ChatGPT available for use, the world has been sort of obsessed with the chatbot that answers all sorts of questions in a human-like manner. No matter the time of the day, you can just log in to ChatGPT and start talking about anything that fascinates you. Looks like billionaire Gautam Adani is also fond of the new AI chatbot and admitted the same in a post that he wrote after attending the World Economic Forum 2023.

Gautam Adani talks about ChatGPT

Talking about ChatGPT in his post, Gautam Adani says that the release of the chatbot is a 'transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures.' He also writes that he must 'admit to some addiction since he started using it'.

He goes on to add that generative AI will have 'massive ramifications' and comes to how US established its position ahead of the rest of the world by pioneering chip design and large-scale chip production.

He said, "Nearly five decades ago, the pioneering of chip design and large-scale chip production put the US ahead of rest of the world and led to the rise of many partner countries and tech behemoths like Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, etc. It also paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare with more chips mounted than ever before.

"Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. In fact, Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts. This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war."

ChatGPT's response

We couldn't resist asking ChatGPT about its 'views' on Gautam Adani's statement. Hence, when we wrote 'Gautam Adani is addicted to ChatGPT' in the prompt, this was the response:

"Gautam Adani is a businessman and Chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate based in India. It is not possible for a person to be addicted to an AI language model such as myself, as I am a computer program and not a substance or behavior that can be addictive. Additionally, I am not aware of any information or statement that suggests Gautam Adani is addicted to me."

ChatGPT's paid version

Until now, ChatGPT could be accessed free of cost. However, given its success, we had anticipated that Open AI will start charging for the tool soon. Recently, some users have started to notice a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT professional, being offered to them for a price of USD 42 per month. While the feature hasn't rolled out to all users, those who have spotted it are in two minds about paying such a sum for the chatbot or continuing using the free version available to all.