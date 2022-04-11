Billionaire talk: Elon Musk tweets Twitter HQ can be shelter for homeless people, Jeff Bezos says good idea

Elon Musk has refused to be a part of Twitter's board but he is still the biggest shareholder in the company. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board last week, post which the billionaire had many suggestions for the microblogging site. In fact, he also said that Twitter's San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter as "no one shows up (to work there) anyway". Amazon founder Jeff Bezos thinks it is a good idea.

Responding to Musk's Twitter HQ tweet, which has been removed now, Bezos suggested, "Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. Bezos also highlighted the homeless shelter that the company built at its downtown Seattle office buildings.

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

Musk also suggested several changes that Twitter could consider bringing for its blue users, such as no ads, lower subscription price, and more. Twitter's CEO, however, hinted that the company, in no way, will bring changes just because Musk suggested them, despite he being the biggest shareholder. In his tweet, posted earlier on Monday, Agrawal noted, "there will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else's".

Agarwal was the one to announce Musk's decision to not be a part of the board. "Elon Musk has decided not to join our board. Here's what I can share about what happened. The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat," he noted in the tweet.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," Agrawal added.

Last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, which makes him the largest shareholder in the company.