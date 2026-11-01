The announcement marks a phased approach to restoring withdrawal services, with Binance prioritising the security verification of individual cryptocurrency wallets before allowing users to access their remaining assets.

Which cryptocurrencies can users withdraw?

According to Binance's recovery update, the first phase will cover 15 blockchain networks, with selected cryptocurrencies and stablecoins available for withdrawal.

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The initial list includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), XRP, Zcash (ZEC), Dogecoin (DOGE), TON, Polygon (POL), Avalanche (AVAX), Arbitrum (ARB), Base and Sui (SUI), alongside supported stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

Binance is preparing to resume phase one of withdrawals on 2026-11-01 between 06:00 and 09:00 (UTC). The first batch open for withdrawal covers 15 currencies across the 15 networks shown in the chart. Wallets for other currencies are still undergoing repeated security audits and perimeter checks which will be prioritized based on the platform's market cap, locked funds, and user base. The remaining tokens are being processed as quickly as possible. Thank you for your support and understanding💁🏻‍♀️ — Yi He (@heyibinance) November 1, 2026

The exchange said wallets associated with other cryptocurrencies are still undergoing repeated security audits and perimeter checks. Their restoration will be prioritised based on factors including market capitalisation, locked funds and the size of their user base, Yi He said.

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Binance has not announced a definitive timeline for restoring withdrawals across all remaining cryptocurrencies.

Why did Binance suspend withdrawals?

The suspension followed a major security incident that forced the cryptocurrency exchange to temporarily restrict withdrawals while it assessed the extent of the breach and secured its affected infrastructure.

The exchange undertook enhanced security reviews, assessed its withdrawal infrastructure and worked with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to trace and recover the stolen assets.

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The investigation also involved tracking the movement of stolen cryptocurrency and identifying the entities responsible for the attack.

Binance says 95% of affected funds have been covered

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Alongside the withdrawal announcement, Binance provided an update on its efforts to replenish the assets affected by the security incident.

The exchange said it had covered approximately 95% of the impacted amount, up from around 90% in its previous update. It has been purchasing the remaining affected assets through market transactions and over-the-counter channels using company resources.

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Binance said the outstanding 5% consists largely of tokens outside the top 10, which are less liquid and therefore take longer to source in the required quantities.

It also said balances in Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, BNB, Solana, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD and ZEC are fully backed by reserves.

The exchange reiterated that it would absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds rather than pass the losses on to customers.

What should Binance users expect?

The phased restoration means that not every cryptocurrency or blockchain network will become available for withdrawals simultaneously.

Binance has cautioned that users could encounter temporary delays or longer processing times during the initial rollout because of increased transaction volumes. If a withdrawal involving a supported asset or network fails, users may try again after some time.

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Deposits, meanwhile, remain open and are not affected by the withdrawal suspension, according to the exchange.

Binance said it would continue monitoring the platform as services return and provide further updates on the remaining networks and assets. It also plans to publish a detailed post-incident report once the investigation is complete.