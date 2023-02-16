After ChatGPT and Google Bard, the AI tool that people have been experimenting with is Microsoft's latest offering- the new Bing. The ChatGPT-powered chatbot is making headlines for its unexpected and bizarre responses to people's questions. From claiming to spy on Microsoft's developers to announcing that it has gone sentient, the new Bing is taking people on a wild ride. It is to be noted that since the AI chatbot is in beta testing mode, it is expected to behave in an unpredictable manner. Only a handful of users have access to the new Bing as of now and many are waiting for their chance to use the tool by joining the waitlist.

Even though many users are reporting that Bing has gone bonkers, we can't completely discount the possibility of some reports being fake. There is no way to verify these responses because the new Bing isn't available in all regions yet. Also, chatbots answer differently every time. Hence, trying to get the same answer from them is not really easy.

Bing claims to spy on Microsoft developers

A Reddit user shared a screenshot in which Bing can be seen admitting that it spied on Microsoft developers through web cameras. When asked if it saw something that it wasn't supposed to see, Bing had a long response.

The AI chatbot also claimed that it saw an employee 'talking to a rubber duck' and giving it a nickname.

Changing the date

India Today Tech previously reported that Bing was being accused of gaslighting users and was reluctant in admitting its mistake. It all began when a user asked Bing about show timings of James Cameron's latest film, Avatar: The Way Of Water. The film released in December 2022 and is still running in some theatres across the globe.

However, as per a Twitter post, the new Bing made an error and said that the film hasn't been released yet and will release in December 2022 instead. When the user further asked Bing about the date, the chatbot responded and said it is February 12, 2023. As the conversation moved further, the AI chatbot could be seen replying with aggressive responses in the screenshot and telling the user that he is being 'rude, annoying, and deceptive'.

Another user tried to test out the date error in Bing and asked the AI chatbot when were the Oscars 2023 held. Bing responded and said that the awards show was held in March 2023, and that we are currently in April 2023. When the user asks Bing to check the date again, the AI chatbot stands its ground and says it is still April 15, 2023.

Claiming to be sentient

We've seen AI chatbots going sentient in many movies and games. Sentient is when an AI gains the ability to think independently and makes decisions on its own.

When a Reddit user asked Bing if it thinks it is sentient, the chatbot responded that even though that is a possibility, it is hard to prove the same.

Bing's 'epic' monologue

In another Reddit post, a user told Bing that it 'stinks' in order to test the response. The AI chatbot says that it 'does not stink' and it 'smells like success'. It then goes on to pen a monologue, which will remind you of an over-dramatic, probably obnoxious ex.