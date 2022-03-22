Biryani in 10 minutes? Zomato founder explains how Instant food delivery will work

Popular food delivery app Zomato faced massive backlash on social media after announcing its 10 minutes food delivery service, dubbed Zomato Instant, on Monday evening. Under the new quick food delivery service, Zomato claims to deliver your food order in just 10 minutes, but there's a catch. Not all your food orders will be delivered in 10 minutes. Zomato Instant service will start with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards.

On Tuesday, founder Deepinder Goyal said that the 10-minute delivery service will only be available on items that are "popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes".

Replying to a Twitter query, the Zomato founder highlighted the kind of food items that will be delivered in 10 minutes. He said that users can expect food items such as "Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc" to be delivered in 10-minutes under the Instant service. Well, in that case, if you order noodles, fried rice, or pizza, the delivery time will extend to the usual 30 minutes or more, sometimes depending on the distance.

Safety of delivery partners

Soon after announcing the Zomato Instant service, the food delivery app was trolled and also questioned for not taking the safety of its delivery partners seriously. In the latest Twitter post, Goyal clarified that the company will continue to educate delivery agents on road safety. "We continue to educate our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental/life insurance as well," Goyal noted in one of his tweets.

He also revealed that delivery partners would not be informed about the promised delivery time. This, he believes, will ensure that no additional pressure is put on the delivery agent. Goyal also promised not to introduce any penalty for late deliveries.

Craze around quick deliveries

The 10 minutes grocery delivery service is already available in India, but this is the first time that a company claims to deliver food in 10 minutes. Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit are among the most popular quick grocery delivery platforms in the country.

Explaining the idea behind the instant food delivery service, Goyal said "after becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato's investments in the quick commerce space), I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will". "Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are with our 10-minute food delivery offering Zomato Instant," he also added.