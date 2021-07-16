Bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman announces Freedom phone with uncensorable app store

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman has come up with his own smartphone, called the Freedom Phone. The name may sound familiar to you but, it's entirely a new phone which claims to be completely uncensored, promoting 'free speech and privacy first'. Erik announced the smartphone through his official Twitter handle and since then has started a new debate. The smartphone claims to challenge the restrictions by Big Tech and take the freedom back from them.

According to Freedom phone's website, the Erik's new invention comes with features like tracking blockers and an uncensorable app store. The device has its own app store which according to the website, allows you to read, watch and think however you wish to without being censored. In simple words, you can even download and access apps that are banned on other app stores like Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Erik posted a video on social media, explaining that the phone comes with an operating system based on free speech. He said that the phone will have a privacy guard called Trust, which reportedly alerts the users if their device being tracked or if they are being spied on. The website further reads that Freedom phone aims to create a future where free communication is not banned by Big Tech by "Not just making America great. But also making a great phone."

Freedom Phone to be available in August

Freedom Phone is listed for $499.99 on company's official website and will start shipping starting August. Interestingly though, the company has only vaguely revealed the features of Freedom Phone. It states that phone will feature a 6-inch-screen and 'Great Camera'. It doesn't mention the exact specifications of the camera.

Freedom Phone also has its own FreedomOS software and comes with lots of storage. How much? We don't know yet. According to Finman, the Freedom Phone "does everything your current phone does, except censor you and spy on you."

The phone claims to have no app tracking, no keyboard tracking and no location tracking.

Who is Erik Finman?

The announcement should make you curious about Erik Finman and how a 22-year-old was able to come with his own phone! Well, Finman has been a long time Bitcoin investor. He dropped out of school at the age of 15 and started by purchasing just 100 Bitcoins. He then went on to found an education startup, Botangle. He later set up Botangle and hit the millionaire status at the age of 18.