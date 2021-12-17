Bitcoin popular among women investors while men prefer Shiba Inu, says WazirX

Crypto exchange platform WazirX had a tremendous 2021 and facilitated a record $43 billion worth of trading volumes over the last 12 months as cryptocurrencies became more popular in India. The platform saw a rise of nearly 1,735 percent compared to last year. New customer signups shot up and the platform now has over 10 million users now. An interesting trend revealed by WazirX is that Bitcoin was more popular among women investors while men preferred Shiba Inu. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency but meme coin Shiba Inu gained popularity on the back of social media trends.

WazirX saw an increase of over 1,000 percent in the number of women users on its platform and an 829 percent increase in the number of male users. The platform also conducted a survey which revealed that 51 percent of investors entered the crypto market because their friends and family recommended investing in it. In fact, 47 percent of the respondents have only begun their investment journey in the crypto market in the last six months.

The youngsters are definitely showing more trust in cryptocurrencies. About 29 percent of individuals aged between 18 and 24 years have allocated 50 percent of their investment portfolio into cryptocurrencies. Only 11 percent of investors above the age of 51 have invested more than 50 percent of their money in cryptos. 44 percent of the respondents said cryptos make up to 10 percent of their total investment portfolio.

The most popular cryptocurrencies on the platform include Tether, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, WazirX Token, and Matic. Around 61 percent of respondents said that investing in cryptocurrencies has helped them. 78 percent of these respondents believe that cryptos have helped them financially. Another interesting stat is that almost 82 percent of investors on WaziX have seen a growth in their crypto-centric portfolio.

According to WazirX, Indians are starting to recognise cryptos as an alternative asset class. The platform witnessed over 700 percent of signups from smaller cities in India. It will be interesting to see how the Indian crypto market shapes up over the last 12 months, especially with a new bill talking about banning all private cryptocurrencies.