Black Friday sale ends tonight on Flipkart: Deals on AirPods, Galaxy S22, and more

Flipkart has been running a Black Friday sale event on its platform, which will end tonight. The e-commerce giant is offering decent deals and offers on several products, including iPhone 12, AirPods, Samsung Galaxy S22, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Redmi 10 Prime, and more. There are bank and exchange offers too, apart from flat discounts. Keep reading to know more about the deals.

Black Friday sale on Friday: Deals on Android phones, TWS earphones

The Nothing Phone (1) can be bought for as low as Rs 27,499 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is also on sale at a discounted price of Rs 24,999, down from Rs 26,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Pixel 6a is on sale for Rs 30,999 and it is available at this price without any bank offers because there is a flat discount. The handset was previously listed on Flipkart for Rs 43,999.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is a 5G phone, can be bought for as low as Rs 54,999 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 59,999. So, buyers are getting a discount of Rs 5,000 on this flagship phone from Motorola. The premium 5G phone packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 200-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. Those who want a phone under Rs 11,000 can buy the Redmi 10 Prime, but this is a 4G device.

People can also buy this year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 5G phone at a discounted price of Rs 54,990 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. It was announced earlier this year for Rs 72,999. This is still a great smartphone, considering the flagship phone packs a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a good 120Hz AMOLED screen, and the 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup can really offer great shots in day as well as low light. However, the device has a very small battery under the hood, a 3,700mAh unit. So, people will have to carry a power bank all the time to avoid losing battery in every 5-6 hours with moderate to heavy usage.

The Sony WF-C500/WZ earphones are on sale for Rs 5,990 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. It has an IPX4 rating and the company claims that users can get up to 20 hours of battery with light usage.

Black Friday sale on Friday: Deals on Apple devices

Unfortunately, Flipkart has increased the prices of some Apple iPhones that were available at a much lower price on the first day of sale. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are now on sale at the same old prices, so buyers will have to wait for next sale to get any one of them at a lower price. People can buy other Apple products at a discounted price during Flipkart Black Friday sale.

The first generation AirPods Pro, which Apple announced at the end of 2019, is available at a much for Rs 20,990. The latest wireless earphones – the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – is being sold at the original retail price of Rs 26,600 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The more affordable version – AirPods 2 – will cost you Rs 12,499, down from Rs 14,900.

The MacBook Air M1 model can be purchased for Rs 88,990 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. There is also an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC bank credit card, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 78,990 if you have this bank card. However, people will only get 256GB SSD with this model. It comes with 8GB RAM, and a 13-inch display with 400nits of brightness. The panel is vivid and it is good enough for content consumption.

It can offer 13 hours of battery life on a single charge with casual (or office) usage, as per our testing. If you are into video editing, then it will last for about 4 hours. The result will likely be different for you because of your usage pattern. It is important to note that the laptop is pretty good for video and image editing, but it struggles to handle graphically demanding games. The MacBook Air uses Apple's M1 processor and it ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter.