Black Friday sale goes live: Deals on Sony, AirPods Pro and other TWS earbuds you shouldn't miss

The Black Friday sale has gone live in the US. E-retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other e-commerce platforms are offering great deals on true wirless earbuds during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Some of the popular earbud companies are offering deals on Apple AirPods Pro and TWS earbuds from Sony, Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL, Jabra and Google.

Buyers can get a discount of upto 50 percent on selected TWS earbuds. Some of the earbuds are also being sold under $100. The deals that are being offered will only be limited to the Black Friday sale. The deals will not be available once the black Friday sale ends. However, some of the deals can also be carried forward to Cyber Monday. This means, buyers can get the TWS earbuds at discounted rates even during the Cyber Monday sale. Here are some of the deals on popular earbuds that you should not miss.



-- The newly launched Sony's WF-1000XM4 , which is priced at $280 is selling at a discount of $240. The earbuds are belived to come with best in class active noise cancellation in the premium category. Apart from the ANC, it also boasts of superior sound quality.

-- Jabra's Elite 85t, which was priced at $230, is available at a discounted rate of $150 on Amazon. The Jabra Elite 85t also comes with a best-in-class active noise cancellation system and the ability to connect to multiple devices.

-- Apple's flasghip earbuds—Apple AirPods Pro are being sold at a discounted price of $159 on Amazon. The discount is available on the AirPods Pro with magsafe charging case. The earbuds offer superior sound quality, unparalleled active noise cancellation and spatial audio support.

-- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are available for just $150 on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. It is the best fit for people with Samsung Galaxy Phones.

-- The Amazon Echo Buds are now available at their lowest price ever on Amazon. The earbuds are being sold for $90 on Amazon. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation and Alexa support.