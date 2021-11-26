Black Friday sale in India offers iPhone 12 at Rs 54,999, iPhone 12 mini at Rs 42,999, check more deals here

Black Friday deals are live across the globe, and if you're in India, then there are a few websites and stores offering fantastic deals across product categories. Flipkart's Black Friday deals for India are now live and bring some decent deals on iPhones and other Android smartphones that are worth checking out. The Black Friday sale on Flipkart kicked off today and will run until Tuesday (i.e. November 30).

The iPhone 12 at Rs 54,999 and iPhone 12 mini at Rs 42,999 during the Flipkart Black Friday sale are the best iPhone deals in recent days. Flipkart currently lists the iPhone 12 at Rs 56,999, but consumers can avail an additional Rs 2,000 off on prepaid offers. Similar benefits apply to the iPhone 12 mini as well, which is available at Rs 44,999.

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13 series in September, Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 series, which is now starting at Rs 65,900 for iPhone 12 and Rs 59,900 for iPhone 12 mini.

The sale also brings the iPhone SE down to Rs 29,999 during the Black Friday sale.

Other deals on smartphones include the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was launched at Rs 36,999, will now be available with a flat Rs 2,000 discount during the Black Friday sale in India. Similarly, the Google Pixel 4a will be available at Rs 27,999, down from the previous price of Rs 29,999.

The Realme GT Neo 2 that launched last month is available at a flat Rs 4,000 off on prepaid orders. The smartphone was launched in India last month at Rs 31,999. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is also available with a minor discount at Rs 8,299.

The Moto G60 will also see a limited period discount of Rs 1,500 and will be available at Rs 16,499, down from its launch price of Rs 17,999. The Realme 8i is available with flat Rs 1,000 off at Rs 12,999.

The recently launched Vivo X70 Pro is also available with bank discounts during the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. The X70 Pro is available with a flat Rs 3,600 instant discount with select bank credit and debit cards, bringing down the price to Rs 43,390.

The Realme GT Master Edition that launched in India back in August is also available with discounts on Flipkart during the Black Friday sale. The Realme GT Master Edition that launched at Rs 25,999 will be available with flat Rs 4,000 off.