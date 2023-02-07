Blaupunkt launches 24 inch smart TV in India, price set below Rs 7,000

If you are looking for a smart TV under Rs 10,000, Blaupunkt has got you covered. The German audio brand has added a smart TV to its Indian portfolio. The company is dubbing the new launch as a 3-in-1 device which can be used as a Monitor, and experience smart features, and television. The Blaupunkt 24-inch smart TV is exclusively available on Flipkart.

Speaking on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India said "We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart's wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or not with good features wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features"

Blaupunkt 24-inch TV: Price and availability

Blaupunkt has said in a statement that the smart TV has been launched at a price of Rs 7499. However, the company is offering a discount of Rs 6499. The special sale will be on from February 7 until February 12.

Blaupunkt 24-inch TV: Specifications

The Blaupunkt TV is packed with features to enhance the viewing experience. The 24-inch TV boasts an HD Ready Display and is equipped with a 20-watt sound output, two bottom-firing speakers, and surround sound technology for an immersive audio experience. The sleek Air Slim design gives the TV a stunning appearance, while the A35*4 chipset and 2.4 GHz wifi speed ensure fast and efficient performance. With a brightness of 300 Nits, the display is crisp and clear.

The Blaupunkt TV features 512 MB RAM and 4 GB ROM for smooth and fast operation, as well as a Digital Noise Filter and A+ Panel for excellent picture quality. The TV supports multiple devices such as PCs, mobile phones, and laptops, and comes with dedicated shortcut keys on the remote, including Youtube. The Smart Premium TV also provides access to a variety of apps and games, including Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and Sony LIV, offering users a rich and diverse content library. Whether you're looking for a TV for entertainment or to enhance your gaming experience, the Smart Premium TV range is the perfect option.



