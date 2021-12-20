Blinkit, earlier Grofers, temporarily closes down its services in areas where it cannot deliver in 10-minutes

Groceries delivery giant Grofers, which rebranded itself to Blinkit last week in order to further emphasis on its quick commerce image has shut down stores and is limiting its operations to only those areas where it can deliver products within 10 minutes.

The rebranding comes months after the company launched an initiative to deliver groceries in 10 minutes or less. Grofers had recently attained unicorn status or $1 billion in valuation, after raising over $120 million from food aggregator Zomato Ltd.

"While we understand 15 minute or 20 minute service would be better than no service, our systems and infrastructure are built solely with 10 minutes (or less) in mind," Albinder Dhindsa, founder and chief executive officer, said in a blog post.

The company has estimated that the business decision will impact 75,000 of its 2,00,000 daily customers.

"We are singularly committed to instant delivery -- focusing on areas where we are serving within 10 minutes and deprioritising everything else," the company statement said.

The company is operational in 30 cities, 12 of which do offer 10 minute delivery. A quick look at the Blinkit site shows that their services aren't available in Agra, Ahmedabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Allahabad, Durgapur, and Vadodara. These are some of the cities where the erstwhile Grofers had launched deliveries in 2019.

Blinkit has plans to open a store every four hours and "accelerate the pace even further. Customers can update their exact location on the Blinkit app to find out if they are currently unserviceable.

It is currently executing its 10-minute delivery in 12 cities through over 250 stores and plans to take this number to 530 stores by next month. It plans to serve through 1,000 stores by the middle of next year

"While we understand a 15 minute or a 20 minute delivery service would be better than no service, our systems and infrastructure are built solely with 10 minutes in mind," the company said.

Grofers, rebranding into Blinkit happens at a time when most of the rivals are hoarding capital to compete in the cash guzzling sector. Its biggest rivals are Swiggy's Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo, and upstart Zepto.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy recently said that it will invest $700 million in its express grocery delivery service Instamart as it looks to double down on non-food delivery categories.