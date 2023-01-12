BMW Bikes, Dubai trips and fancy cars: How BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover lures people to join his company



Bharat Pe's co-founder Ashneer Grover is back in the game with his latest startup, Third Unicorn. Grover has been in the eye of the storm after his controversial exit from his own startup and his stint at the popular reality show, The Shark Tank. However, this time, Grover is bringing in the heat with an offer that is sure to turn heads. While typical companies offer gratuities to its long-serving employees, Grover has something big in store. He has promised to gift a brand new Mercedes Benz to employees who manage to stick around in his company for five years and more.

Sharing the teaser of his new company, Grover wrote on Linkedin, "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently," he said. In the same post, he revealed that employees who stick around for five years in his company, will get a Mercedes Benz as a reward, instead of the gratuity.

Grover will probably be remembered in the industry for his crazy employee benefits. As this is clearly not the first time, Grover has made headlines with his extravagant employee incentives.

BMW bikes, Dubai Trips and more for joining Bharat Pe

When Bharat Pe was just starting out, the company offered BMW bikes, trips to Dubai, and more to attract top talent. Back in 2021, when Grover was building his team, he listed out the perks of joining the fintech company. In the LinkedIn post, Grover wrote, "It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the bike and gadget package for product managers."

In an effort to attract new talent from across India, the fintech company, Bharat Pe, announced that it will offer packages to 100 new employees. In addition to BMW bikes, the company also promised to give employees Jawa Perak motorcycles, KTM Duke 390s, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy watches, and other perks. But Bharat Pe's perks did not stop at just bikes and gadgets, the company also sent its entire tech team to witness the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai. And these promises were not empty, as employees at the company did receive the promised prizes. The tech team of Bharat Pe even worked out of Dubai during the World Cup.

Perks not enough to make an employee stay

The perks and benefits offered by a company can bring temporary happiness to employees, but what truly matters is the nature of the job, the work culture, and the bosses. This was evident in the case of BharatPe, where, despite providing incentives such as BMW bikes and AirPods, many employees still chose to leave the company just seven months after joining. According to reports, there were over 400 employees planning to exit the company at that time. Despite this, Bharat Pe denied the reports and claimed that their attrition rate was below industry standards.

In an official statement, BharatPe said, "BharatPe continues to be an attractive destination for career growth. Our attrition levels are below industry standards and any reports or rumours around increasing attrition rates in recent weeks are baseless and untrue. The company continues to induct new talent. Our employee base has continued to grow month on month over the past two months. BharatPe strongly objects to unsubstantiated rumors being used to spread misinformation about the company."

Now it remains to be seen whether Grover will live up to the claims he has made about his new company. While there is no doubt that the employees who complete five years will get Mercedes Benz, it remains to be seen how many of them will stick around until then to claim their shiny new prize.







