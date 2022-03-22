boAt Airdopes 411 is the cheapest earbuds to come with active noise cancelation

Popular wearables brand boAt has launched its cheapest pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation. The boAt 411 Airdopes is the company's latest entry into the audio wearables market. The earbuds come with a host of features including fast charging technology, dual-enabled mics, touch gesture controls, and other features. However, the highlight of the earbuds is that it comes with active noise cancellation. This feature has always been limited to mid-range and premium earbuds, but now it has been expanded to budget earbuds as well, all thanks to boAt.

boAt is known for offering budget products at affordable rates. The company had previously launched a smartwatch called Wave Pro 47, which came with the live cricket score feature. In the third quarter of 2021, boAt emerged as the most sought-after brand. It captured a market share of almost 35.8 percent share of the overall TWS market in India.boAt captured the maximum share of the TWS market, ir was closely followed by Realme, Noise.

Let us have a look at the price and specifications of the boAt 411 Airdopes

boAt 411 Airdopes: Price and availability

boAt Airdopes 411 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 1999. The earbuds will be offered in three colors including the Black Storm, Blue Thunder and Grey Hurricane. The earbuds are available for purchase on the official website of boAt. At Rs 1999, the boAt Airdopes 411 is the cheapest pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy.

boAt 411 Airdopes: Design

The boAt 411 Airdopes features a stem design with an in-canal fit. The earbuds have plastic built with silicone ear tips. Inside the box, users will get ear tips in different sizes. You can pick the size that fits you best. Overall, the earbuds look very attractive and are expected to offer a snug fit.

boAt 411 Airdopes: Specifications

boAT 411 Airdopes are equipped with 10mm drivers along with the brand's very own boAt Signature sound that provides a thumping sound. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation which cancels up to 25db. There is also an ambient sound mode, which lets you keep in touch with the background noise as well. Airdopes 411 ANC also features Dual ENx enabled mics that provide superior call quality.

For people who prefer touch controls over physical buttons, the boAt Airdopes will surely appease you as it comes with easy-to-use touch gesture controls.

You can slide your finger up or down or access your voice assistant with a simple tap. The earbuds also come with an Insta Wake-N-Pair (IWP). The Airdopes 411 will power on and instantly connect to your smartphone even before you pluck out any of the buds. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 and help you enjoy a flawless and lag-free listening experience. The Airdopes are IPX4 rated, which means that it can endure water and sweat.



boAt Airdopes 411 ANC offers 4.5 hours of battery life with ANC enabled on a single charge. With this charging case, you can get non-stop 17.5 hours with ANC or a total of 22 hours with ANC turned off. boAt ASAP Charge charges the earbuds for up to 60 minutes with a mere 10-minute charge.