boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS earbuds announced in India: Price, specifications

Popular wearables brand boAt has added yet another TWS earbuds to its list. Expanding its portfolio, boAt has launched the Airdopes 500 ANC TWS in India. The boAt 500 ANC TWS has not been officially unveiled but the Amazon listing reveals that the earbuds will be available from April 14. boAt has listed the price as well as the specifications of the TWS earbuds ahead of the launch.

boAt is one of the best selling audio brands in India. It captures the largest market in the affordable audio segment. In the third quarter of 2021, boAt emerged as the most sought-after brand. It captured a market share of almost 35.8 percent of the overall TWS market in India.boAt captured the maximum share of the TWS market, and was closely followed by Realme and Noise. A couple of days ago, boAt unveiled boAt 411 Airdopes, which were the cheapest earbuds by the company to come with active noise cancellation.

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS earbuds: Price and availability

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS will be available at Rs 3999 in India. The earbuds will be offered in colours including Black, Blue, White, and Grey. The boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS can be purchased from Amazon from April 14.

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS earbuds: Specifications

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS earbuds are equipped with an 8mm driver. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation up to 35db and low latency mode. The earbuds also feature an instant wake pair feature that pairs the earbuds to the phone effortlessly. Along with the active noise cancelling mode, there is also an ambient mode that will let the user remain in touch with its surroundings. When you turn on the ambient mode, you will be able to hear the background noise.

For a better call quality, the boAt Airdopes 500 ANC TWS uses a quad-speaker setup with ENx technology. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for protection against water and dust. The boAt Airopes 500 ANC TWS also includes support for Google Assistant and Siri.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the device can last for up to 28 hours on a single charge. The earbuds can deliver up to 4.5 hours of battery life with the ANC on, whereas if you turn off the ANC, you can get a battery life of up to 5.5 hours of battery life.