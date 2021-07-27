boAt Airdopes 501 ANC budget truly wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

BoAt has unveiled their latest Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds labelled the boAt Airdopes 501 ANC during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.2, for crystal clear call quality and low audio latency.

BoAt currently offers two truly wireless earphones. The budget option is the boAt Airdopes 141, and the premium one is Airdopes 501, which is fitted with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). BoAt has priced the wireless earbuds at Rs. 2,499.

The earbuds are available for purchase through Amazon as well as boAt's official website.

The wireless earbuds are equipped with boAt's Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology (BEAST), which is a new low latency decoder that significantly reduces the transmission latency to keep the audio and video in sync.

The Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, adapt to and correct errors. The anti-noise signal cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear. It can cut out up to 30dB of noise.

The 8mm drivers provide boAt signature audio output, and Bluetooth 5.2 provides versatile connectivity. Along with these, the list of features includes in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Insta Wake N' Pair technology.

The battery life on the boAt 501 is about 5 hours for playback and up to 28 hours including the charging case. Moreover, the earbuds also support fast charging, a 5-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of playback time.

There is also a one-touch voice assistant mode where you can summon Google Assistant or Siri to your service and check the weather, news, or latest cricket scores with a single tap. The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Speaking about the launch, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, boAt said, "Our goal has always been to offer the latest and the best in technology to our boAthead community. Our latest Airdopes comes with some of the best-in-class features tuned by our very own boAt Labs. It is highly compact, extremely stylish, very comfortable, and one of the most budget-friendly active noise cancelling TWS earbuds in the market today."

BoAt is known for its affordable and quality range of audio products. The Boat Stone 170 wireless Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs. 899 during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.