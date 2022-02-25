boAt Blaze smartwatch with 1.75 display launched in India, price set at Rs 3499

boAT has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio. The wearables brand has launched Blaze smartwatch in India with a huge display and tons of health features. The company says that boAt Blaze comes with the latest Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor that enhances the battery as well as the performance of the smartwatch. boAt is one of the most preferred audio brands in India. It is known for providing efficient products at affordable price tags.

boAt Blaze also comes with fast charging technology that will refill the juice faster than usual. Apart from that, there are features including Quick Replies, Curated Music and Camera Controls, DND mode & weather forecasts that makes the Blaze smartwatch perfect for a budget offering.

boAt Blaze smartwatch: Price and availability

boAt Blaze smartwatch has been launched in India at Rs 3499. The watch will go on sale from February 25. The smartwatch will be available in Active Black, Blue, Raging Red, and Cherry Blossom strap variants.

boAt Blaze smartwatch: Specifications

boAt Blaze smartwatch features a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch is built on Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor that's designed especially for battery-powered portable devices and offers superior performance with ultra-low power consumption, as per the company. The Blaze smartwatch is extremely lightweight and features a super sleek 10mm body made of lightweight yet durable premium metal. The watch comes with health features including heart rate and SPO2 monitor.

The boAt Blaze smartwatch comes with a Daily Activity Tracker along with 14 Sports Modes to help you live a healthier lifestyle. The activity trackers include an outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, hiking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, free workout all here to ensure that your fitness is a top priority.

For protection, the Blaze smartwatch is 3ATM Dust, Water & Splash Resistance, which keeps the smartwatch running up to a depth of 30 meters for 30 minutes. In terms of battery, the boAt Blaze Smartwatch comes with a 7-day battery life. boAt Blaze Smartwatch is equipped with boAt ASAP Charge that can keep the smartwatch running for a day with a 10-minute charge.



The boAt Blaze smartwatch also includes other features such as notification alerts, quick replies, curated Music and camera controls, DND mode & weather forecasts for a mobile-free experience. The watch can be paired with boAt hub app. Users can also choose from 100+ watch faces that are available in the app.