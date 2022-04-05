boAt CEO Aman Gupta regrets wearing same t-shirt several times during Shark Tank episodes

boAt CEO Aman Gupta, who is seen as one of the judges in the startup reality show called the Shark Tank, has expressed his regrets over wearing the same t-shirt several times. Gupta had worn the same t-shirt with boat branding on it to several places, including malls and airports for branding purposes. However, he now regrets wearing those t-shirts during several Shark Tank episodes. The show has hogged the limelight because of its unique nature but primarily because of its judges, also known as "Sharks". Gupta is joined by Asheer Grover, the co-founder of Bharat Pe, and Namita Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Aman Gupta in a longish post on Linkedin to announce his new role as a Linkedin influencer. He then went on to reveal the story behind his black t-shirt with boAt branding. Gupta narrated how he wore the t-shirt to all sorts of places because he had no budget to promote the brand.

"People who know me, know how many times I've worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs' strategy - it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger-than-life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially."

During an interview with Tanmay Bhatt, Gupta revealed that he and the other sharks wore the same clothes over and over again during the episodes so that the editors could edit the episodes and mix them. "This used to be biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, 'boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise lelo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pahan pahan ke (Boss, please change our clothes, take our money but please change them. We are bored of wearing these)." he said.

Interestingly, boAt is currentlymost popular and sought after brand that we have in India. If figures are anything to go by, the audio company became the market leader in the TWS segment contributing to two-fifth of the shipments during the year in 2021. As per reports, boAt witnessed 187.9 per cent (Year-on-Year) YoY growth in 2021 compared to 2020.

