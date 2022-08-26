boAt Extend Talk smartwatch launched in India with Bluetooth calling feature

boAt, which is an Indian wearable brand, has announced a new smartwatch in the country. The smartwatch has features like Bluetooth calling, support for Alexa, an IP68 rating, and more. The budget smartwatch packs a 2.5D curved screen and is priced under Rs 3,000. Here's everything you need to know about this watch.

The boAt smartwatch comes with features such as a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a VO2 Max monitor. It will be able to track steps, calories, and more. The device comes with 60+ Sports modes and even has an auto workout detection feature. The company is claiming that users will get 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

The Xtend Talk watch has support for an IP68 rating. The company is also claiming that the watch has support for over 150 watch faces. Under the hood, there is a 300mAh battery. The watch has a rectangle dial and offers a single button on the right side. It features a 1.69-inch display that operates at HD resolution.

The boAt Xtend Talk comes with a starting price of Rs 2,999. It can be purchased via Amazon India and other portals. It will be sold in three colours, including Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and Team Green.

Other popular brands like Fitbit also launched three new wearables at different price points. But those are available in the high price range and don't fall under the Rs 5,000 segment. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the cheapest among them and will be sold in India for Rs 8,999. The Fitbit Versa 4 is priced at Rs 20,499, whereas the Fitbit Sense 2 will be on sale for Rs 20,499.

