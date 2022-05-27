boAt launches Wave Neo smartwatch with 1.69-inch display, SpO2 sensor: Price, specifications

Popular wearables brand boAt has launched yet another smartwatch in the market. After launching the Primia a couple of days ago, boAt has now launched the Wave Neo smartwatch. Unlike the Primia watch, the boAt Wave Neo features an Apple-like square-shaped case. The watch comes with a host of features including 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 10 sports mode, 2.5D glass and supports and more.

boAt offers plenty of smartwatches in the budget category. The watches are offered in different shapes and sizes. They are loaded with features and the best bit is that they don't dig a hole in your pockets.

boAT Wave Neo: Price and availability

boAt Wave Neo has been launched in India for Rs 1799. The smartwatch is offered Black, Blue, and Burgundy colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale on May 27th 2022 at 12 noon. The Wave Neo will be available on Flipkart.

boAT Wave Neo: Specifications

The boAt Wave features a 1.69-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The watch has plastic and can be paired with a boat Hub app. The display has a 2.5D glass covering. It supports up to 550 nits of brightness. The watch comes with a host of sensors: 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, stress tracker, an accelerometer and sleep tracker. The Wave Neo supports 10 sports modes, including walking, running, climbing, yoga, basketball, cycling, hiking, skipping, badminton, and swimming. The watch tracks the number of steps, distance travelled, calories burned, etc can be tracked using the boAt Wave Neo.

The Wave Neo comes with features such as call alerts, SMS, weather updates, sedentary reminders, alarms, music control, camera control. The watch also supports 100+ watch faces which can be downloaded from the boAt hub app.