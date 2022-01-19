boAt Matrix smartwatch with Always-on display, price set at Rs 3999

Popular wearables brand boAt has launched a new smartwatch in India. The company has unveiled the Matrix smartwatch with a bevy of features. The Matrix is boat's first smartwatch to come with a stunning Always on High-Definition AMOLED screen. It is also being touted as boAT's flagship smartwatch with a stunning, slim design and health features including SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor, Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Tracker.

Talking about the boAt Matrix, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, said, "2022 is going to be a massive year for us as we look forward to introducing several firsts from boAt. boAt Matrix is our first AMOLED featuring smartwatch with an Always-on display. It is our most premium smartwatch to date and we can't wait to see our boAtheads flaunt it."



boAt Matrix smartwatch: Price and availability

boAT Matrix smartwatch has been launched at Rs 3999 in India. The smartwatch is offered in colors including Ocean Blue, Pitch Black, and Twilight Grey. The boAt Matrix is available on Amazon and the boAt Website. The smartwatch is originally priced at Rs 9999 but it is currently being sold at Rs 3999 as an introductory offer.

boAt Matrix smartwatch: Specifications

boAt Matrix smartwatch features a 1.65 inches AMOLED display with capacitive touch. The display comes with an Always-on mode and features a 2.5D curved design. This is the first-ever smartwatch to come with the Always-on mode.

The boAT Matrix is pairable with the boAt Crest app which is available on both iOS and Android. The watch comes with various healths sensors, including SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor, Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Tracker. The Matrix smartwatch can record your daily calories burnt, steps taken & distances covered. The smartwatch comes with 11 Active Sports Modes including Running, Walking, Climbing, Spinning, Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing machine, Yoga, Basketball, Rope skipping, and a free training mode. Never miss a beat and make health your priority with boAt Matrix.

The boAT Matrix is rated 3ATM resistant for protection against dust, water, and sweat. The device comes with a battery life of upto 7 days on a single charge. Matrix comes with multiple in-built watch faces and the boAt Crest app can be used to access 100+ cloud-based watch faces for customization.